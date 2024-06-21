City of Erie refused to release unredacted documents. Decision has cost it nearly $3,000

In a rare ruling, a judge has ordered the city of Erie to pay legal fees as a penalty in an open-records case.

The city must pay a lawyer nearly $3,000 after the city for months refused to release unredacted records that were the subject of the lawyer's win under the state's Right-to-Know Law.

The fees cover some of what the lawyer spent to fight the city. His lawsuit forced the release of the records with no lines blacked out after the state Office of Open Records and a judge ruled that the unredacted records are public.

Erie lawyer Timothy McNair won a court fight to force the city of Erie to release an unredacted copy of the polices and procedures for the Erie police's SWAT Team. Despite a ruling in McNair's favor from the state Office of Open Records, the city released only redacted versions of the documents, shown here, to McNair. The redacted version is included in court records.

The lawyer, Timothy McNair, argued that the city acted in "bad faith" by failing to release the unredacted records, prompting him to sue in Erie County Common Pleas Court. The records concern the policies and procedures of the Erie police's SWAT Team.

Judge says city's stance was not 'reasonable'

In ruling in McNair's favor, Erie County President Judge Joseph M. Walsh III said he accepted the city's argument that it acted in "good faith" by pushing to black out some portion of the records for security issues.

But once the city lost before the Office of Open Records and declined to appeal, the city "was bound to produce an un-redacted copy of the policy and failure to do so was not based on a reasonable interpretation of the law," Walsh said in the order, filed June 17.

Walsh also referred to the city's resistance to his ruling to give McNair the unredacted records.

Walsh awarded the attorney's fees as a consequence of the city's "failure to follow the express mandate of the Office of Open Records and this Court," according to the judge's order.

Walsh ordered the city to pay McNair $2,917.50. He said that amount covered how much McNair spent to sue after the city failed to produce the unredacted records on Aug. 23, 2023. McNair asked for $4,900, which is what he said he spent fighting for the release of the unredacted records from the time the city first denied access in May 2023.

McNair said he is pleased with Walsh's ruling.

"I'm glad he recognized the city was not acting in good faith in this matter," McNair said.

The city's deputy solicitor, Jason Checque, who handled the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a court filing, Checque said the city's "actions do not rise to the level of 'bad faith.'" McNair "cannot point to a single point in time that the City did not fulfill its duty," Checque said in the filing.

Fees pursued under RTKL's 'bad faith' clause

The Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law allows a judge to order a public agency that lost a case under the law to pay the winner's legal fees. A requester must show an agency acted in bad faith by refusing to provide the requested documents if disclosure was warranted under the Right-to-Know Law.

Such "bad faith" decisions do not occur often. The Office of Open Records said it knows of four 2023 cases in which agencies had to pay a requester's legal fees and one case in which a requester had to pay an agency's legal fees. The office said it received 3,000 appeals in 2023.

McNair's case started in April 2023. He filed a Right-to-Know Law request with the Erie police for a copy of its policies and procedures for its SWAT team.

The request, according to court records, was related to his investigation of a case in which a client, Lance Thornton, claimed he was mistreated during a search of his residence in Millcreek Township in March 2023.

Erie County President Judge Joseph M. Walsh III ordered the city of Erie to pay attorney's fees in a case the city lost under the state's Right-to-Know Law.

Several Erie police officers were part of a task force that conducted the search, McNair said in court records. Court records also show Thornton was not charged with a crime in the case. Thorton's lawsuit over the search is pending in U.S. District Court in Erie.

The city denied McNair's request for the SWAT policies and procedures in May 2023. The city said the denial was based on the section of the Right-to-Know Law that exempts disclosure of a record whose release "would be reasonably likely to jeopardize or threaten public safety or public preparedness or public protection activity."

Lawyer says city was 'intransigent' over records

McNair appealed the denial to the state Office of Open Records. The office ruled in his favor on July 24.

The city did not appeal the OOR's decision to Common Pleas Court. Checque, the deputy city solicitor, emailed McNair the redacted documents in August.

McNair sued. Judge Walsh in December ordered the city to release to the unredacted documents.

McNair had to go to court again to ask that the city produce the documents. Walsh in February again ordered the city to give McNair the unredacted records.

McNair finally got the records. He petitioned for attorney's fees in April.

"Counsel was faced with an issue of some legal novelty,' McNair said in his petition, "but also an opponent who was plainly intransigent."

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Open records: Erie ordered to pay legal fees under Right-to-Know Law