City enters contract with company to start Wiregrass Innovation Center construction

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction will begin shortly on the Wiregrass Innovation Center in Downtown Dothan.

The commission entered a contract with Brasfield & Gorrie, a construction company headquartered in Birmingham, to start on the over $35 million project.

“We are extremely excited, you would have just had to be in the dark to not know what was going on,” Mayor of Dothan, Mark Saliba said. “It was a historic day for the city of Dothan with our groundbreaking, so yes we reached a resolution today to move forward with the actual construction.”

The 45,000-square-foot center will be next to the Wiregrass Museum of Art — the immediate area will be the George Washington Carver Research Campus.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, a partnership between the Institute for Biotechnology and Dothan, will be the primary tenant in the building. They are using the city to provide hands-on training and learning in science, genomics, research technology, and innovation.

Construction is expected to last until late next year.

