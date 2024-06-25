City of El Paso reopens cooling centers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have reopened the community’s cooling centers, the City announced Monday, June 24.

“Emergency and public health officials continue to remind residents to remain vigilant in order avoid heat-related illnesses. Residents, particularly our most vulnerable residents to include seniors, pregnant women and children, are reminded to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, never leave people or pets in a car, and check on elderly neighbors, friends and family who may be at risk,” according to a news release sent out by the City.

The cooling centers provide an indoor, air conditioned, environment for residents to visit and cool down throughout the day, the City said in its announcement.

The centers are a collaboration between OEM, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

The following cooling centers are available 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday:

Galatzan Recreation Center (650 Wallenberg)

Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol)

Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda)

Nations Tobin Sports Center (8831 Railroad)

Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

The community can also visit any of the City’s Public Libraries which are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Friday:

Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

Westside (125 Belvidere)

Officials also urge residents to keep their pets safe, especially outdoor pets, by providing proper shade; giving them plenty of fresh, clean water in a shaded area; and not taking them on walks during peak temperatures when their sensitive paw pads can burn.

Residents who require after-hours/overnight assistance can dial 311 to receive information about the City’s shelter network partners. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

For more information about heat safety, please visit elpasoready.org/extreme-heat

