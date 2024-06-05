City of El Paso opens cooling centers during extreme temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) are opening cooling centers around the City.

The City and emergency officials will be opening the centers starting Wednesday, June 5 through Friday, June 7, according to the news release by the City.

According to the City, cooling centers are indoor and air conditioned environments for residents to visit and cool down throughout the day. The centers are in collaboration between the OEM, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation, public libraries and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

The following cooling centers will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are free:

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

Nations Tobin Sports Center, 8831 Railroad Dr.

Chalio Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Dr.

The City says the community can also visit the City’s public libraries that are open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Armijo Library, 620 E. 7th Ave.

Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

Esperanza Moreno Library, 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Irving Schwartz Library, 1865 Dean Martin Dr.

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista Library, 1300 Hawkins Blvd.

Judge Marquez Library, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr.

Memorial Park Library, 3200 Copper Ave.

Richard Burges Library, 9600 Dyer St. C

Sergio Troncoso Library, 9321 Alameda Ave.

Westside Library, 125 Belvidere St.

Officials are also urging residents to keep their pets safe, especially outdoor pets, by providing proper shade, providing plenty of water and not taking them on walks during peak temperature when their paw pads can burn.

For residents who require afterhours/overnight assistance, you can call at 311 to receive information about shelter partners. For emergencies, dial 911.

For more information about heat safety, you can visit the the OEM’s website here.

