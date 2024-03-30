City of El Paso celebrates National Public Health Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the first week of April, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) will be celebrating National Public Health Week by hosting various events to educate the community, the City announced in a news release.

The City says the events will also recognize the contributions of public health and will highlight issues that are important to improving the nation’s public health.

“This year’s theme “Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We Are All Public Health” is reminding the community that our health as well as the health of our planet is critical to our future success in creating the healthiest nation, and everyone can do their part to help,” read the news release.

Additionally, the City is inviting the community to become a public health professional by taking a stand on their health.

“Share your encouraging messages, inspiring stories and join the rest of the nation in taking part in National Public Health Week, April 1-7, via the City’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter) by posting your message text or video with the hashtags #ThankYouPublicHealth #NPHW #IAmElPaso #DPH2024,” the City said.

The themes and events for the weeklong observation are as follows:

Tuesday, April 2 — Healthy neighborhoods

Doggie Walk

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park, 11270 McCombs St.

Animal Services will offer their mobile adoption unit for on-site adoptions as well as free microchips and tips for keeping your pets safe.

Raffles and activities for the entire family.

Glow Walk

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Vista del Valle Park, 1300 Hawkins Blvd

Prizes for number of steps taken during the Glow Walk.

Raffles and activities for the entire family.

Wednesday, April 3 — Climate change

Franklin Mountains Trail Cleanup

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Franklin Mountain State Park,1331 McKelligan Canyon Rd.

Trail cleanup to promote biodiversity, ecosystem balance and resilience against climate change impacts.

Beginner hike will be 1.9-mile round trip. Pre-hike safety brief will be given to volunteers by park staff before starting the cleanup.

Raffles will be given.

Thursday, April 4 — New tools and innovations/future of public health

DPH staff will provide educational topics for seniors citizens at the Fabens Senior Center.

Topics such as: How to use their cell phones to record their medications, add emergency contacts and maneuver settings.

Friday, April 5 — Reproductive and sexual health

DPH staff will provide a Sexual Reproductive Health presentation to youth program participants at the Pride Center.

Saturday, April 6 — Emergency preparedness

Preparedness Carnival

10 AM – 1 PM | Armijo Library, 620 E. 7th Street

Indoor and Outdoor Emergency Preparedness Carnival for the entire family.

Activities, games and chance to win prizes.

For more information, visit EPHealth.com.

