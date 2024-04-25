City dumps contractor after learning of debris left in north side neighborhood, plans to install cameras

The city's Department of Neighborhood Services has terminated all contracts with Brew City Wrecking LLC after discovering the company dumped dirt and concrete on a private property in a north side neighborhood and left it there for several weeks.

“Mistakes happen,” said DNS spokesperson Jeremy McGovern. “But the fact that one of our residents was more than inconvenienced by having that much material dumped on their property is reasoning enough for us to decide we need to make sure our contractors are held accountable.”

Public Investigator reported on the situation earlier this week after nearby homeowner Auriea Mosley, 70, complained about the eyesore at 1420-1422 W. Burleigh Street. Illegal dumping is a frequent issue in Milwaukee's north side neighborhoods.

Mosley reported the issue to DNS, which gave a citation to the owner of the property for illegal dumping.

Auriea Mosley, 70, stands in front of her neighbor’s backyard located on West Burleigh Street on April 22.

DNS later rescinded the citation after discovering that Brew City Wrecking was responsible for leaving the mounds of dirt, chunks of concrete and debris on the vacant property. The city had hired the company to raze the property next door.

Brew City Wrecking did remove the piles of debris from the property on April 19 when ordered, but at that point, the mounds of dirt had already sat on the property since mid-March, according to Mosley.

Brew City Wrecking had four contracts with the city, including the deal to raze the Burleigh Street property, all of which have been terminated, McGovern said.

The city is also in the process of evaluating if it should fine Brew City Wrecking for dumping on the property, according to McGovern. Fines for illegal dumping can be up $5,000.

Robert George, owner of Brew City Wrecking, told Public Investigator last week he placed the dirt there in “error.”

“At this time, I am seeking legal opinion through my attorney,” George said in a text message to a reporter on Wednesday.

Severing ties with Brew City Wrecking means that the residents in the Borchert Field neighborhood will continue dealing with the eyesore for an unknown amount of time.

The city is assigning the razing project to the Department of Public Works, which already has several razing projects on its plate, McGovern said. The city can’t estimate when the debris will be removed, McGovern said.

Mosley said that worries her.

"That was the whole point of reporting all of this, so they can clean it up," Mosley said on Thursday. "How come they didn't make them clean up their mess?"

Still, she is glad she reported the dumping to the city, and she plans to continue reporting illegal dumping in her community.

"It's not fair that I'm trying to keep my house up, and people come by your neighborhood destroying it," Mosley said. "That's so disheartening."

McGovern said the city does have some plans up its sleeve to address illegal dumping, which has been a persistent problem for several years, especially in Black neighborhoods.

On May 16, the city is hosting a poster contest from select Milwaukee Public School fifth grade students to help raise awareness about illegal dumping. Several city officials, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Department of Neighborhood Services Commissioner Jezamil Arroyo-Vega, District 6 Ald. Milele Coggs and District 15 Ald. Russell Stamper will speak.

The city will also share more information about the eight surveillance cameras it plans to install in areas where dumping is most common at the event, which will take place at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

Ald. Milele Coggs

Coggs said illegal dumping is a longtime issue in her district and nearby District 15 because of the higher proportion of vacant lots and buildings.

Coggs is planning district-wide clean-ups this summer but does not have specific dates yet, she said.

“Even though it costs money to properly dispose waste, it’s the right thing to do,” Coggs said. “This community doesn’t deserve to be dumped on.”

Gina Castro is a Public Investigator reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at gcastro@gannett.com.

