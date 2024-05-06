City manager proposes property tax increase

During Monday night’s meeting, Charlotte’s City Manager Marcus Jones proposed a $4.2 billion fiscal year budget, which includes a 1.5 cent increase in property tax for 2025.

For the past five years, he has been able to increase services and pay without raising taxes.

However, Jones indicated last year that may have to change.

Jones also wants more money on the ballot for affordable housing.

In the past, voters have approved $50 million for the housing trust fund. Some housing advocates have called on leaders wanting more, so Jones is boosting that amount to $100 million.

In addition to that increase, Jones unveiled a $238.3 million referenda for transportation.

Council members didn’t discuss the budget Monday night.

Over the next few weeks, they will take part in a series of workshops and vote on it at a later date.

All changes will take effect in July.

