City of Deltona marks first Juneteenth celebration with installation of MLK bust

The City of Deltona plans to celebrate its first official Juneteenth commemoration as a municipality with the unveiling of a bronze bust honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This event, set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, will take place at the Center at Deltona, located at 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The ceremony, sponsored by the African American Association of Deltona in partnership with the city, will feature community leaders paying homage to Dr. King's enduring impact on civil rights. Following the unveiling, attendees are invited to enjoy light refreshments inside the Center.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Observed annually on June 19, it marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news of the end of the Civil War and the emancipation of enslaved individuals. The celebration has since spread to cities across the country, and the day became a federal holiday in 2021.

"All members of the public are warmly invited to join in this occasion, as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions to civil rights," according to a press release issued by the City of Deltona.

The African American Association of Deltona is dedicated to promoting cultural awareness, education and community empowerment. Through various initiatives and events, the association strives to celebrate the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans while fostering unity among all residents of Deltona.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Celebrating Juneteenth: Deltona to unveil bronze bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to mark the occasion