City and county lay out arguments in court dispute over Agua Fría expansion

Mar. 11—Attorneys for the city and county of Santa Fe faced off in state District Court on Monday in an ongoing tussle over a 1,077-acre area just outside the city's northwestern edge.

District Judge Bryan Biedscheid heard arguments in the city's challenge of a county ordinance that calls for some parcels of the tract off West Alameda Street, known as Area 1B, to be included in Agua Fría village and fall under its state and county designation as a traditional historic community rather than be annexed to the city.

"The city seeks reversal of the ordinance for a number of reasons, but most essentially on the grounds the ordinance unlawfully limited the city's right to petition to annex an area of modern development and removed that area from the city zoning jurisdiction," Assistant City Attorney Rebecca Mnuck-Herrmann told the court Monday.

Area 1B, which lies near the Santa Fe River, was one of the last parcels of county land the city intended to annex as part of a process that dates back to 2008. Officials from the two governments had been negotiating details of the annexation deal when residents of the area filed a petition with the County Commission asking for the village to be expanded to their neighborhoods. They argued in part they had been living under the city's authority for several years without their properties becoming part of the city.

Commissioners in June approved the addition of about 60% of the area to Agua Fría but allowed parcels owned by nonprofit housing developer Homewise Inc. and others to remain outside the historic community's boundaries at their request.

The city quickly appealed the ordinance, calling it arbitrary, capricious and beyond the scope of the county's authority.

Biedscheid said he intends to issue a ruling on the city's appeal within 60 days.

The city argues Area 1B doesn't meet all five criteria under state law to qualify as a traditional historic community. Such a community must:

* Be in an unincorporated area of the county.

* Be part of an identifiable village, community, neighborhood or district that has existed for 100 years.

* Include structures or landmarks associated with the identify of the village or community.

* Have a distinctive character or traditional quality that can be distinguished from surrounding areas or new developments in the vicinity

* Be declared a traditional historic community by a county ordinance.

There is no question Area 1B meets the first and fifth requirements, Mnuck-Herrmann said.

"The city however, does dispute there is substantial evidence to support criteria two, three and four," she said, noting in particular a requirement for the community to have a distinctive character or traditional quality.

Mnuck-Herrmann argued the county heard no new evidence of qualities that distinguish Area 1B neighborhoods before finalizing the ordinance deeming them part of Agua Fría. The only evidence commissioners weighed when creating the boundaries, she said, was "landowner preference."

There is also little evidence the residences in the area — 75% of them constructed after 2000 — have historic ties to Agua Fría, the city says in a court filing.

Brandon Huss, an attorney with the organization New Mexico Counties who represented Santa Fe County in the hearing, said there is "ample evidence in the record that the entire area had the required characteristics." He also noted there is "nothing in the statute that would limit the county's ability to compromise" by designating some parcels of Area 1B as part of the village while allowing others to remain outside its boundaries.

The decades-old agreement that paved the way for the city to annex Area 1B also gave the city zoning authority over the area, which put residents in the awkward position of having to seek zoning approvals from the city while being governed by the county, Huss argued.

"This becomes an issue and I think it's the backdrop for how this arises," he said.

Biedscheid also is asked to consider whether the process under which the County Commission passed the ordinance was "quasi-judicial" or "legislative," and whether it was lawful for Commissioner Anna Hansen to vote on the ordinance after advocating for expansion of Agua Fría village.

The city argues the process of expanding the village should have been quasi-judicial and that the commission violated the due process rights of parties involved.

The county asserts the process was legislative and that Hansen, then chairwoman of the commission, "was not required to be disinterested."

"While nothing in the record indicates any bias," Huss wrote in his reply, "the City has failed to illustrate that the Chairperson was required to recuse herself. As a legislative body, the Chairperson is allowed to communicate with her constituents and take positions on legislation without violating anyone's due process rights including the city's."