City councilwoman lied about criminal record on election paperwork, Georgia cops say

A Georgia city councilwoman is accused of fudging election paperwork to hide her criminal record, state investigators say.

Tameka Lowe, 46, is charged with violation of oath by a public officer after the City of Manchester councilwoman was accused of falsifying details of her criminal history when she applied for an open council seat, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

She also faces two counts of false swearing, the agency said in an April 30 news release.

The GBI began investigating the accusations against Lowe on Feb. 8 at the request of Manchester police. Agents said she gave false information on a Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit, then “falsely swore to the City of Manchester Oath of Public Officer” once she was elected to the position.

She was arrested and taken to the Meriwether County Jail, investigators said. No attorney information was provided.

After bonding out of jail, Lowe told WTVM that she “would never, ever intentionally or knowingly do anything, say anything or behave, or perform in a matter that would violate (her) oath of office.”

It’s unclear if Lowe will still serve as a council member.

McClatchy New reached out to Manchester City Manager Mark Pullium for comment on Thursday and was awaiting a response.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Manchester is about an 80-mile drive southwest of downtown Atlanta.

Investors took out life insurance on stranger and got millions when she died, suit says

Postal manager stole drugs from mail, let coworker snort cocaine off his desk, feds say

Supervisor stole $110,000 and splurged on trips to Disney and SeaWorld, feds say