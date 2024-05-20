City Council votes to move forward with zoo funding without Zoological Society

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council in a 6-1 vote on Monday, May 20 directed the city manager and city attorney to take all actions necessary to pursue fundraising opportunities for the El Paso Zoo.

The City of El Paso opted to not renew its contract with the El Paso Zoological Society on March 17, triggering a months-long dispute between the two entities.

City, Zoological Society trade charges over weekend

Monday’s discussion and action came after the Zoological Society sent out a news release on Friday, May 17 accusing the City of demanding that the society transfer all its funds without any commitment that the funds would be used for the betterment of the zoo.

In the release, the society says that the City’s request for financial accounting post-agreement lacks legal basis and proposed mediation.

In response the City said in a statement: “Despite the contract expiring, the society still holds substantial funds collected during the term of the agreement. The society has an obligation to account for and transfer those funds to the City for their intended and contracted for purpose.”

“We tried to talk with them and we couldn’t come to terms… to continue to attack the City and to continue to come after the City because we won’t give them a contract is unacceptable,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said.

City Rep. Josh Acevedo was the lone council member to vote against the motion and Rep. Cassandra Hernandez was not present for the vote.

Leeser said the City will be looking for other entities to help with fundraising and supporting the zoo’s operations.

