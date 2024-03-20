City Council votes to join legal action against AEP rate increases
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage)— On Tuesday morning, March 19th, San Angelo City Council members voted to authorize the City to join others in fighting a proposed AEP rate increase.
The council approved a resolution to join other Texas cities in hiring attorneys to intervene in a proposal before the Texas Public Utility Commission.
AEP Texas is seeking increases in electric distribution and transmission rates.
