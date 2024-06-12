City Council unanimously passes $5.8B budget

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — City Council unanimously passed next year’s multi-billion budget Tuesday evening.

It’s was a packed house at City Hall on Tuesday as council members discussed the city’s $5.8 billion budget. The mayor has also been dealing with a $170 million budget deficit.

The budget was passed with a 9-0 vote.

“There are no easy choices in this difficult budget year and I know that these modifications reflect the majority of the priorities expressed by the public and my colleagues,” said Kent Lee, San Diego City Councilmember.

After an independent budget review, councilmember Kent Lee ahead of the budget vote said there’s more money to work with than they had planned for.

“Outlined in our final budget proposal are changes intended to help preserve as well as supplement programs that are proven to work, programs that hundreds of thousands are relying on at this very moment. Programs that help to support shelter, and programs that people would immediately feel the impacts from if funding were to be reduced or stopped,” said Lee.

The mayor and city council members have been aligned in prioritizing funding for public safety, flood prevention and homelessness.

In the budget is $26 million toward the homeless crisis with a controversial plan to turn an empty building on Kettner and Vine in Little Italy into a 1,000 bed homeless shelter, along with turning the former H barracks near Liberty Station into 200 safe sleeping parking sites, which is allotted for $2.5 million in the budget.

FOX 5/KUSI asked Lee his thoughts on the budget just moment after it passed.

“As chair of the budget committee, I think we are very excited that we have unanimous approval of the final budget action today. It really aligns a lot of the council’s priorities with our mayor’s priorities, especially when looking to address homelessness, the need for shelter, many of the community equity programs that we want to see not just restored but uplifted, also ensuring that there were some dollars available to help support some of the storm victims that were impacted from the January 22 storms,” said councilmember Kent Lee. “It is a challenging fiscal year, no question. We’re grateful for all of our colleagues and the public for their feedback, and ultimately to be able to make some budget actions that benefit the public in a significant way without any negative impacts. We look forward to making sure this is implemented as we move forward.”

