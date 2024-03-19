City Council rejects parking lot sale

LANSING, mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Housing Commission was banking on the city’s agreement to sell a parking lot to the Boji Group to begin planning in earnest for a phase two housing development in downtown Lansing.

But a majority of City Council gave the sale a thumbs down Monday night.

LHC is already working on phase one of creating new affordable housing opportunities in downtown – at the corner of Cherry St. and Kalamazoo St. The sale of Parking Lot #1 by the city to Boji Group would have allowed them to expand those housing options along Cherry St. south to Lenawee St. and west to Grand Ave.

The parking lot was the home of the former BoarsHead Theater, a professional theater company that closed. Boji wanted to pay the city $760,000 for the parking lot.

Boji Group already owns the property at Kalamazoo St. and Cherry St. that used to house Davenport University.

Under phase one of the project, the old Davenport property will be torn down and new residential and retail would go up in its place. The residential would be a mix of market rate apartments and low-income choices.

But some on the council weren’t buying the proposed purchase price or whether the LHC could take on the task.

For First Ward Council Member Ryan Kost, the LHC’s decision to sell more than 230 single family homes owned by the Commission last year to a Florida-based company brought concerns about the new apartment buildings.

“They sold those properties to a private company because they couldn’t handle that anymore,” Kost said. “And now, they want to build more properties. Logically that doesn’t make any sense to me.”

An appraisal of the parking lot determined the lot had made less money in 2023 than it did in 2019 – in part due to the transformation of downtown in the post-COVID era.

For At-Large Council Member Jeffrey Brown, the lot ought to be worth more than the appraised $760,000.

“So, if there was revenue, you know, that was larger in the past and now it’s less, can we, you know, rent it out to another group?” he asked.

While the proposal went down with six council members voting ‘no’ and two voting ‘yes,’ there was interest from that minority to see the sale and development.

“It’s going to be filled with people living there and I know that we need places for people to live,” said Brian Jackson, the Fourth Ward representative on the body. “And I know there’s some push and ask for, to spread people out — which is fine but if it’s not happening, where are people going to live?”

Councilmember Peter Spadafore said it was a lost opportunity to shore up the city’s parking fund.

“To support some other parking lots and parking ramps that we are actually generating revenue fund or using,” he said. “But again, Council voted no so go back to the drawing board.”

He said he expects the proposal will return to Council.

The second half of the block may continue since the development is slated on property already owned by the Boji Group.

In Other Council News

Also, on Monday night, the City Council reversed course and approved a tax deal to help fund The Ovation – a proposed entertainment facility in downtown Lansing. Under this deal, millions of dollars in tax revenue, over the course of years, will be paid to The Ovation rather than city, county and state taxing authorities. The move shores up The Ovation’s financial outlook.

Lansing City Council Member At-Large Peter Spadafore tells 6 News by text the deal is good for the city.

“Tonight, we were able to leverage a public/private partnership to open up a new revenue stream to invest in The Ovation ensuring success, and creating a show piece for downtown, our city at large and the entire region,” he wrote.

City Council also received Andy Schor’s proposed budget for 2024-2025. The budget was just under $300 million, 3.6% more than the current budget. The proposal includes $9.7 million for improving local streets, two new firefighter positions and creation of an EMT/firefighter cadet program to increase hiring in the department.

Now, City Council will begin its process which will include public hearings and amendments building up to passage of the budget by the end of May.

