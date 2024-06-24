City Council pauses vote to rebuild the iconic Port Royal Club in Naples until August

City Council delayed a decision on a member-driven application to build the Port Royal Club "bigger and better" in Naples.

While the project is supported by more than 90% of the club's members, Terry Mullen, one of the closest neighbors, is fighting it.

The pause by council will allow for more negotiations between the private beach club's leadership and Mullen to address his lingering concerns, and to firm up a list of concessions.

Rendering of new Port Royal Club.

A newer resident and member, Mullen, who lives directly south of the club, off Gordon Drive, wants a redesign. He feels he'll be unfairly impacted by the rebuild, especially by the noise coming from the new pool, which would sit much closer to his property line than the old one.

After about five hours of presentations, discussions and debate last week, council voted unanimously to continue the public hearing on the petition to Aug. 21 – its first meeting after summer recess.

The club's leadership presented a list of late-hour concessions at the hearing on June 19, in hopes it would be enough to win council's blessing that day.

Many on council, however, felt the language needed to be tweaked, to make the promises more absolute, understandable and enforceable.

A city attorney described some of the conditions proposed by the club as "mere ideas."

The conditions include building a taller wall and adding more landscaping as a buffer between the pool and Mullen's house, enclosing an upper-level dining area facing his house – and eliminating a private beach access, near his border.

At its next meeting in August, council expects to hear the club's outdoor dining request, too.

Mayor Teresa Heitmann emphasized everything to do with the club would then be voted on the same day, allowing it to move forward on time.

"We will be right on target," she said. "And we won't have lost time."

More: 'Community jewel': Reimagining of exclusive club in affluent Naples neighborhood clears hurdle

And: Exclusive Port Royal Club to be rebuilt bigger, better after wallop by Hurricane Ian

Conditional use approval required from city council

For the club to be rebuilt, council must grant a conditional use for a new two-story clubhouse, and give a thumbs up to site-specific parking plans, including valet services. The roughly 5.5-acre property sits in a public service district, which allows for such a project, but only with a special exception, under city code.

"This is going to happen," Heitmann said. "We just want to make sure that it happens so that the neighbors are happy and there is no unintended consequences."

She explained she just wanted council to be "fair and just" to all sides.

"One person does matter, especially if it's you," Heitmann said.

She stressed the details are important and if they're not worked out in the right way, "it will come back and haunt us," possibly leading to a lawsuit against the city.

City Manager Jay Boodheshwar recognizes Mayor Teresa Heitmann before she is sworn in for another term during a City Council meeting at Naples City Hall on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The mayor helped persuade others on council to support the continuance.

In the end the vote was unanimous, with a motion coming from councilwoman Linda Penniman, and a second from vice mayor Terry Hutchison.

If not for the delay, Hutchison said he would have voted to deny the petition, with lingering questions about compatibility.

While councilman Ray Christman sided with the rest of the board, he did so hesitantly.

Before the vote, he said he wasn't convinced the negotiations between the club's leadership and Mullen were going to get "anywhere productive."

He said it appeared Mullen would only be happy if the club was completely redesigned, and he was hired as the architect.

"I think it's outrageous," he said.

Naples City Councilman Ray Christman speaks during a council meeting on May 25, 2021.

Hurricane Ian wrought so much damage to the iconic Port Royal Club that it could not be salvaged.

Built in 1959, the one-story club, steps from the Gulf of Mexico, served as a social hub for Port Royal residents for decades. The right to membership is one of the reasons the wealthy have flocked to the community, named for the famous Jamaican pirate haven.

With a West Indies look, fitting of its name, the reimagined clubhouse would meet the latest hurricane standards, while offering a larger footprint, with more dining options. The goal is to preserve the charm of it as much as possible, with a design that will stand the test of time, lasting another 70 years.

View of the outside patio of Port Royal Club after Hurricane Ian passes through Southwest Florida on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Neighbor fears impact of larger club

Although Mullen loved the old club, he said the new one would materially and adversely impact his family's quality of life and the enjoyment and value of their home.

On top of the pool shifting from the center to the southwest corner of the club's property, closest to his house, Mullen is concerned about the height of the clubhouse, and the design of its open-air restaurants and bars. He's not only worried about his views and noise, but more traffic and lighting, from the larger operation, which will include a new parking garage.

He told council when he first saw the magnitude of the plans "it really looked like Four Seasons Naples, south campus."

"It didn't show discretion," he said. "It didn't show restraint."

Rendering of new Port Royal Club in Naples.

He and his team of experts argued the project would not be compatible with the surrounding neighborhood, in part due to its height of 48.6 feet.

However, Erica Martin, the city's planning director, said the height meets the city's requirements at 30 feet, above the required base elevation of 18.6 feet.

Although one of Mullen's primary concerns is noise, she said the club has not been "inordinately noisy," and it would be subject to the city's usual rules and code enforcement. She pointed out council could adopt more stringent limitations, as part of the conditional use approval.

The club's members are older and genteel, so its leadership emphasized they're not ones to party hard or get rowdy.

"It's not Miami Beach. It's a lovely beach club that has existed for 70 years," said Nancy Carlson, the club's board president.

"It's the 'Naples way.' There is not a lot of drunks, or cigar smokers," she said.

Events, including weddings, are limited to members and their families, with no outside sponsors allowed.

One of Mullen's experts who challenged the club's noise study was picked apart by the petitioner's attorney and others for his lack of experience in acoustics. Councilman Bill Kramer said based on the professional's credentials, filed with the city, he was not the "homerun hitter guy" he would have expected.

He gave kudos to the club's leadership for working with Mullen, describing it as a "step in the right direction."

Many members urged council not to delay a vote

Many club members urged council not to put off a vote on the conditional use petition, expressing their eagerness to reopen and reignite their cherished clubhouse, which feeds a communal spirit among Port Royal residents.

A line of speakers in support included Bob Kohlhepp, a member of the club's board of directors. He argued if there are further delays in getting the project built, property values could soon start to erode in Port Royal, which ranks as one of the most expensive neighborhoods in America.

He added that a redesign would not only set the project back, but cost millions of dollars, requiring more work from the club's architectural team, and resulting in higher construction costs, which continue to rise locally and nationally. As it is, members will pay hefty assessments to help fund construction.

The end result of an alternate design, Kohlhepp warned, could be a club that's grossly inadequate and doesn't meet the needs or expectations of the community now, or into the future.

The club has already lost members since Ian. Membership is capped at 700, but it's less – about 660 now.

Ahead of the hearing on the conditional use, council received dozens of letters in support of the new design.

After a review by all city departments, city planners found the site plan sufficient in March. They determined all city standards had been met by the petitioners, including compatibility, recommending six conditions if council should approve the petition.

The city's planning advisory board also voted in favor of the multimillion-dollar project, with conditions of its own.

The Design Review Board gave the project preliminary approval in November, but asked for a few changes, and more information when the club comes back for final approval, including on landscaping and signage.

Final approval is required from the Design Review Board before building permits can be issued. The project can't go before the board again until city council signs off on the plans.

If all the necessary approvals are obtained by fall, construction could still start later this year as planned. The new club would take about two years to build, with a grand opening anticipated in late 2026.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples City Council delays vote on petition to rebuild Port Royal Club