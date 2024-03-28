City Council holding hearing on 360 High School closure, but Infante-Green won't attend.

Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will likely be absent from a Providence City Council hearing on the controversial closure of 360 High School.

The Thursday night hearing will be one of the few times community members are afforded a chance to speak out about the decision to shutter the school, which was abruptly announced in February.

Providence Public School District Supt. Javier Montañez will be present to hear testimony. RIDE spokesman Victor Morente said it was Montañez who recommended the closure, and Infante-Green "affirmed the decision after careful consideration of the factors presented to her, including data demonstrating chronic underperformance and the expansion of access to high-quality education programs" in a planned life sciences institute at Juanita Sanchez.

Morente said the commissioner – who leads the department that has for years been in control of Providence's public schools – had a scheduling conflict the evening of the hearing.

Here's why Montañez says 360 is closing

In a letter to City Council dated March 18, Montañez described the school's closure as a "restructuring." The high school is located within the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex, known as JSEC, which also houses Juanita Sanchez High School. The plan is to merge the students of both schools.

The announcement prompted a student walkout and left 34 teachers with displacement notices that did not guarantee them new jobs in the district. That's against a larger backdrop of repeated school closure announcements within PPSD made without advance input from families and educators, who said they have felt blindsided as a result.

Montañez's letter made clear that despite the Council's hearing, there's no turning back.

"We are moving forward with this decision," the letter read. "At this point, in accordance with contractual stipulations, teaching staff have received their displacement notices and the District has begun the process of assigning placements for next year. At this time, less than ten 360 High School students have opted to transfer to a school other than the Juanita Sanchez Life Sciences Institute."

