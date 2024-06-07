City Council discusses air ambulance memberships

Jun. 7—The city of London is faced with a large decision that remains unresolved after Monday's city council meeting. While several actions were taken during the meeting, the one matter that is still up for debate relates to the city's air ambulance transport provider.

Team members from both Air Evac and PHI presented information about the services their different memberships offer with the public allowed the chance to comment.

Darrell Peters, a veteran who was in the U.S. Army for 37 years, made it known that he is opposed to the city initiating a membership with either of the air ambulances. For a time, Peters was a flight medic, among his other titles, during his time serving.

Due to his experiences, Peters argues that he has gained enough knowledge over the years to recognize that there is not a high enough demand for air ambulance services for the city to have a membership.

The discussion surrounding London potentially obtaining an air ambulance membership arose when a firefighter recently had to be flown out to Lexington.

"I can tell you out of our hospital here in the last four weeks, eight patients were flown out at that hospital," London Mayor Randall Weddle rebutted.

The mayor additionally explained that a membership could benefit individuals and small business owners who do not have insurance due to an inability to afford it.

This is a prevalent issue that citizens are currently split on. The options include a membership with Air Evac, a membership with PHI, a membership with both ambulances, or a membership with neither of them. While Mayor Weddle originally intended to create a Facebook poll for citizens to make their decision, it is now possible that the proposition could appear on November's ballot. At this time, it remains undecided how citizens will cast their votes on the matter.

Following the council's discussion on emergency air medical transport memberships, Kim Collier, executive director of administration for the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, and Travis Shortt, public relations/events director of P.R. for the commission, discussed plans relating to the World Chicken Festival. Their proposal was to have the World Chicken Festival in downtown London once again with the same street closures as the event had last year, to which the council agreed.

London City Council additionally approved Angela Murray's proposal to host the 2nd annual Dash for a Cure Breast Cancer Awareness 5K. It will take place on Sunday, October 20 at London Farmers Market, beginning at 3 p.m. All funds raised for the event will be donated to Baptist Health's cancer fund.

Chief of Police Chuck Johnson then presented Ben Webb with the Lifesaving Award for his outstanding performance on January 23 of this year. After hearing a call come over the radio about an 18-year-old male with a severe laceration to his leg caused by a chainsaw accident, Corporal Webb rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the man's life.

"When he arrived on the scene, he assessed the situation, realized that the laceration was life-threatening, and the blood loss was life-threatening, and the belt that they were using for a tourniquet had not been properly applied and the bleeding was continuing. Corporal Webb used his department-issued tourniquet and the training that he had been provided on how to apply that tourniquet and successfully stopped the blood flow and saved the young man's life," Johnson stated.

Webb was additionally rewarded with a lifesaving ribbon medal.

AHIDTA (Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force Commander Richard Dalrymple then shared the Drug Task Force's statistics between January 1, 2023 and March 30, 2024. The task force has put a significant dent in drug distribution. Just between those dates, they seized 36.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 ounces of fentanyl, 4.6 ounces of heroin, 1508 dosage units of pills, 5.2 ounces of cocaine, and 28 pounds of marijuana.

Following Dalrymple's presentation, the council proclaimed November 20 as Reed Sheppard Day. November 20 marks the large milestone of Reed Sheppard committing to the University of Kentucky. He has continued to showcase his dedication and talent, and made his hometown proud. Sheppard's grandparents, Mike and Lola Reed, were in attendance and accepted a copy of the proclamation.

London City Council then quickly approved the street surplus, MAPS resolution, and the title VI plan adoption. The council then discussed a citywide budget before finally dismissing the public. After the public was dismissed for the executive session, there was no additional action taken.

London City Council meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. inside the London Community Center.