City council, counties, school districts to meet this week - see their agendas.

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 350 S.E. 6th Ave., Ste. 2141

Discussion and possible action relative to: an order revising the rules for the on-site sewage facilities for Potter County; a disclaimer of real property as requested by the Veteran's Association; participating in a property tax exemption for child-care facilities; bulletproof vest grant; receive an update regarding plans for the Crossbar access road; receive an update regarding developments with Love's TCEQ permit application; purchase of an All Traffic Solutions Message Board Trailer; consider and act upon banning restricted fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county during the upcoming July Fourth fireworks season, if drought conditions in the county meet the statutory threshold to impose such a ban; grant application to Texas Indigent Defense Council for operation of the Public Defender's Office and Managed Assigned Counsel; employment items; executive session - lease of the Tri-State Fairgrounds; receive report regarding the records management area of the District Courts Building; personnel.

Point West Public Improvement District Advisory Board

2 p.m.: Room 306, City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan

Discuss and consider budget and five-year service plan; landscape scope of work with Ramirez Lawn & Sprinkler; ongoing PID operations.

Library Advisory Board

4 p.m.: North Branch Library, 1500 NE 24th

Presentation and discussion by the Director of Library Services on current departmental issues and activities: Friends of the Library, programming and events at all APL locations, North Branch Activities, presentation on APL's partnership with the Community Development department, presentation on APL’s video series, “What Makes the Shelf”.

Amarillo Independent School District board

5:30 p.m.: Board Room, Rod Schroder Education Support Center, 7200 Interstate 40 West

Reports from board members regarding scheduled visits to campuses; consider the following: approving Amendment #10 to the 2023-2024 District budget; School District Teaching Permit for a Criminal Justice teacher; contract for the management of the District's food service program; reviewing the Student Handbook and approving the Student Code of Conduct for 2024-2025; ranking and selection of a contractor for CSP #4056 for HVAC replacement at Bonham Middle School and Windsor Elementary School; resolution to designate a portion of the District's fund balance for capital projects; letters of engagement with CMMS CPAs & Advisors, PLLC for financial audit services; purchase and installation of a new districtwide Public Address system; purchase and installation of a directional evacuation system; election of board officers in accordance with Policy BDAA(LOCAL) and approval of a resolution for authorized check signers; approval of District budgeted purchases - exterior door replacement, online reading assessment software, elementary math instructional materials, K-2 language arts instructional materials; approve list of authorized broker/dealers for 2024-2025; resolution signifying review of the District's investment policy; interlocal agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the OnRamps program for 2024-2025. Information items consultation with attorney regarding the Petition for Detachment and Annexation of Land from Bushland Independent School District to Amarillo Independent School District, and consultation with attorney regarding Acosta and Kroger v. Amarillo Independent School District, in the 108th District Court of Potter County; reports regarding use of rescue medications with students or staff, if any and other safety and security issues; monthly financial reports; personnel items.

Canyon Independent School District board

5:30 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St, Canyon

Budget workshop - closed executive session until approximately 7 p.m.; recognize student and staff achievements; consideration and action to employ Employ Arden Road Principal, Lakeview Elementary Principal, Director of Special Services and Chief Financial Officer; superintendent communications: End of Year Enrollment, reporting timeline for STAAR Data, strategic planning process next steps and recent and upcoming events; efficiency audit; monthly financial report; budget amendment; salaries for 2024-2025; utility easement with the City of Canyon; a Pro-Rata Reimbursement Agreement with the City of Canyon relating to waste water improvements serving Spring Canyon Elementary School; Request for Proposals for Contracted Occupational and Physical Therapy Services; safety and security update; End of Year School Health Advisory Council Progress Report; Superintendent Contract.

River Road Independent School District board

6 p.m.: Central Administration Building, 9500 US 287 North

Public hearing: discuss approval of 2024-25 District Parent and Family Engagement Plan; fentanyl awareness video for grades 6-12; opioid and substance use prevention resource for Texas schools; Second Stop SEL Curriculum grades Pre-K-12. Administrators' updates; personnel items; monthly financials; various contracts; cafeteria meal prices for the 2024-25 school year; consider approval of items discussed during public hearing; audit engagement letter of agreement; set a date and time for budget public hearing and adoption of the 2024-25 budget.

Tuesday

Randall County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Commissioners' Courtroom, Finance Building, 501 16th St., Ste. 305, Canyon

Possible revision of rules for on-site sewage facilities; presentation regarding collection services for delinquent justice court fines and costs; closed session - contracts being negotiated; possible termination of court collection services contract from 2018; progress on county's new dark fiber network; budget amendment and agreements; closed session to consult with attorney on litigation.

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

11:30 a.m.: Parks and Recreation Board Room, 509 S Johnson St.

Discuss and receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Coca-Cola Partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful Update, No Mow Update, July 5th Update, Visual Art Update Warford Mural Update, Mural Grant Update; mural grant reimbursements; additional summer programming for the performing arts.

Amarillo City Council - work session

1 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Executive session: consult with attorney on Parks Lease Agreement with Amarillo Independent School District, proposed ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring Amarillo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, Water supply agreement with Tyson. Employment/personnel discussion - Laura Hamilton, Municipal Court Judge; a business prospect for a project located in the Northwest quadrant of Amarillo.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Proclamation - Elder Abuse Prevention Month; discussion items: Ports-to-Plains Update, potential procurement of external legal counsel services for City Council. Consent items: second and final reading on rezoning, ordinance amending the City of Amarillo Zoning Code to change the land use category "Art Gallery or Museum" and change the parking space schedule under Vehicle Parking Regulations; grant application for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs annual Emergency Solutions; new home construction contract at 906 SE 21st Ave. funded by HOME Community Housing Development Organization set-aside funds to Habitat for Humanity; renewal of various agreements, leases and contracts; consider the award of an agreement for Engineering Services for the design of an inclusive playground to be located within Thompson Park; trash receptacles for park maintenance; change order for additional work to be performed on contract for MPEV Hodgetown construction project to meet MILB standards. Non-consent items: public hearing and first reading of an ordinance adoption City Plan - Vision 2045; setting a date, time, and place for a public hearing on the proposed annexation of approximately 100.45 acres of land including unplatted land and all of Krebs Addition Unit No. 1 at Interstate 40 and Loop 335/Helium Road; sale of multiple buildings and land located at 501 S. Grant Street, 509 S. Grant Street, and 517 S. Grant Street in Downtown Amarillo to JM Conkling, LLC; an amendment to the agreement with Baker Tilly to increase the scope in order to allow a consultant to attend all charter review committee meetings in-person; change order for Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor; discuss and consider employment agreement with city manager; public hearing for initiative petition seeking passage of an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring Amarillo a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn" with discussion and first reading of said ordinance and making various provisions and findings; consider ordering of an election for said proposed ordinance.

Wednesday

Civil Service Commission

8:30 a.m.: City Hall Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

City Council Chambers (Third Floor), City Hall, 601 S Buchanan

Review and consider list of new employees, step increases, transfers, promotions, demotions bypasses, temporary assignment, and disciplinary actions; approve the eligibility register for the Police Recruit written examination given on June 1, 2024.

Amarillo Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees

10 a.m.: City Hall, Room 306, 601 S. Buchanan

Consider approval of the Fund’s investment transactions from the previous month as presented by City staff; summary of the Fund’s Revenue and Expenditures from the previous month; discuss and consider the draft Actuarial Valuation and assumptions with the Fund’s Actuary; consider repayment to the City for Pension Contributions True Up; consider payment to the Fund’s custodial agent, payment to Fund’s lawyers for services rendered in April 2024 and in connection with the disability policy, and payment of quarterly statement from the Fund’s Investment Counselor; consider various individuals' retirement benefits, termination of benefits and disbursement of lump sum death benefit and refund of retirement contributions.

Parks and Recreation Board

1 p.m.: Board Room - Parks and Recreation, 509 S Johnson St.

Discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Department Divisional Updates - Administration, Aquatics, Amarillo Zoo, Athletics, Beautification and Public Arts, Capital Projects, Golf Operations, Park Maintenance, Recreation and Special Events, Senior Services, Tennis Operations, Warford Activity Center, July 5th Update, Budget Update, No Mow Update.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of June 10, 2024