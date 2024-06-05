City council to convert portion of Hulbert Ave. to one-way

Jun. 5—ASHTABULA — City Council approved an ordinance that will make Hulbert Avenue a one-way street between West 6th and West 8th streets at a meeting Monday night.

The move is expected to create more parking for the new Riverbend Hotel.

The Riverbend Hotel, located at 533 Goodwill Drive, will be the first hotel built in the city in more than 100 years.

City Council President John Roskovics said the property between West 6th and West 8th streets is owned by the Riverbend Hotel, and will turned into a parking lot at some point.

"Hopefully sooner than later," City Manager Jim Timonere said. "We're hoping that this is only temporary, because they will, obviously, need that parking area. There is parking behind the hotel. They've also leased some space within Goodwill's property, on their parking lot."

He said work is underway on the property along Hulbert Avenue, but it will not be finished by the planned July opening date for the hotel.

"We're hoping to help them out with some parking spaces, in the meantime," Timonere said.

The parking lot will be exclusive for hotel patrons, he said.

In other business:

—Ward 4 council member Jodi Mills said that at the last meeting of the community development committee, guest speaker Elaine Sanders explained that she has been working with the health department to provide strategies for community engagement.

Mills said that the outcome of community engagement include, "trust and commitment, gaining resources and supporters, creating better communication, improving the overall well-being of the community, building lasting collaborations and developing innovative solutions."

"It was really enlightening ... listening to the people in the community," Mills said. "What they want, want they need and working together."

Mills said that the new ACMC tower is set to open in June.

In July 2022, ACMC hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 115,000-square foot tower, the hospital's largest construction project.

Mills said she attended the private tower unveiling on May 23.

"The emergency room and surgery center is amazing," she said.

Mills said Timonere is currently working on how funds will be allocated from the $1.6 million in Appalachian Community Grant Program funds, which were awarded to the city on May 9.

—An ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract for the paving of portions of Woodman Avenue and Broadway Street with the Saybrook Township Board of Trustees was approved.

—An ordinance authorizing the city manager to make application to the Ohio Development Services Agency for a grant in the amount of $150,000 with an additional $46,000 from the economic development revolving loan fund for West Avenue sidewalk improvements was approved.

—An ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with CESCO Imaging in the amount of $23.375.40 for the purpose of providing exterior signage for City Hall, council chambers and Ashtabula Health Department buildings was approved.

—County Auditor David Thomas will be at the next council meeting on June 25 as a guest speaker to discuss taxes.

