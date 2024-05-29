City council to consider hiring consultant to review new district maps

May 29—ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council is expected to vote on the next step in the redistricting lawsuit pending in federal court.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers of the Anderson City Building.

Council President Lance Stephenson said Wednesday the council will decide on whether or not to submit to the federal court the new district maps drawn by three members of the council.

The council's Chicago based law firm has recommended the hiring of an outside consultant to review the proposed maps and recommend possible revisions.

Jennifer Culp, president pro tem, said the majority of the council agree that the new maps should protect the minority representation in the 4th District.

She said a federal judge may look more favorably on a review by a consulting firm with expertise on redistricting.

Councilman Ollie H. Dixon is opposed to hiring an outside consultant which he believes is an attempt to eliminate minority representation on the city council.

Last year Common Cause Indiana, League of Women Voters of Indiana and the local NAACP filed a federal lawsuit alleging the six single-member council districts violated federal law based on the one person, one vote requirement of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The Anderson City Council in December 2022 voted not to redraw the districts based on the 2020 census and didn't redistrict following the 2000 and 2010 census.

The Indiana General Assembly legislation sponsored by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, that extended the redistricting deadline to July 1, 2025.

Last month the council was scheduled to vote on an ordinance creating new maps, but on the advice of their law firm to ordinance was tabled.

That map was created by council members Ollie H. Dixon, Joe Newman and Greg Graham.

The new map would have shifted some precincts from the heavily populated 3th District represented by Graham to the 4th District represented by Dixon and Newman's 6th District.

Common Cause Indiana, the League of Women Voters and the Madison County branch of the NAACP has requested the court invalidate the 2023 election results and conduct a special election for the six district seats on the city council.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.