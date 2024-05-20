New City Council bill seeks to create NYC squatting task force

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A bill proposed by the New York City Council would launch a new task force to combat squatting if it passes.

Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks introduced the legislation last week.

The bill would task city agencies like the FDNY, NYPD and Department of Sanitation with removing squatters and helping them find legal housing.

The agencies would also identify properties where people might be squatting and communicate with the landlords of abandoned properties to make sure they don’t stay abandoned.

