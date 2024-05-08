City Council approves replacement of fuel tanks at airport

May 7—During its meeting Monday night, the Austin City Council unanimously approved a low bid for the removal and replacement of fuel dispensers at the Austin Municipal Airport.

The bid, put in by Minnesota Petroleum Service, comes out to just over $742,380. Two 10,000-gallon tanks will be replaced and placed above ground allowing for easier access and gaging of fuel levels.

Construction is expected to begin in June and last through to October.

Funding for the package breaks down to 30% local funds and 70% state funds.

Also, during the meeting the city entered into a partnership with the Austin Bruins regarding ice removal at Riverside Arena.

The Bruins organization has offered to pay $12,000 of the estimated $22,600 cost for the ice removal, broken down into two $6,000 payments in June and September.

The project was approved 6-1 with Geoff Baker voicing the lone vote against.

As part of the ice removal, the Bruins will be replacing logos as well as adding a City of Austin logo.

The entire project is expected to be completed by around June 3.