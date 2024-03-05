City Council approves Missoula Fire Department levy request

TechCrunch

It’s been a busy year so far for bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and it’s only March. The total crypto market cap across all tokens has increased 18% to $2.55 trillion, on the week, with bitcoin’s dominance making up 52% of that amount. Bitcoin halving, which is usually referred to as “the halvening,” is a periodic decline in bitcoin mining rates, which means the number of bitcoin miners can potentially get for each block mined is cut in half.