City Council approves contract for design of pickleball complex

May 16—The Dalton City Council has approved a $168,000 contract with Prime Engineering of Atlanta to design a new pickleball complex at James Brown Park. Plans call for a concessions/restrooms building, pavilion and 15 pickleball courts, six of which will be equipped with shaded seating areas.

The council members voted 4-0 at a recent meeting to approve the contract. Mayor Annalee Harlan Sams typically votes only when there is a tie.

The council members also moved to begin one of the last major projects to be funded by the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. They approved a $3.765 million contract with R.W. Smith of Marietta to build a new property and evidence building for the Dalton Police Department. The building will be on the same site as the Police Services Center at 301 Jones St.

The council members voted 4-0 to approve a $19,968 contract with Geo-Hydro Engineers of Kennesaw to conduct "sub-grade evaluations and field density testing, foundation-bearing surface evaluations, concrete testing, masonry testing, structural steel inspection and testing" at the site of the new building.

The council members also voted 4-0 to:

— Approve an $8.196 million contract with Wilson Construction Management of Norcross for the streetscaping of Pentz Street and Cuyler Street.

— Approve a $1.134 million contract with Summers Taylor of Elizabethton, Tennessee, to build a stormwater detention facility at Prater Alley near City Hall.

— Approve a contract with KRH Architects of Dalton for the design of synthetic turf fields at Al Rollins Park. KRH will receive 6% of the cost of the project.

— Approve a $135,770 contract with Southern Flooring of Greenville, South Carolina, to replace the floor of one of the gyms at the Mack Gaston Community Center.