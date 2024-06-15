City of Corpus Christi hosts evacuation exercise

On Friday, members of the community, government officials, and volunteers participated in an annual hurricane evacuation drill.

Volunteers from the community including those needing special assistance and families with pets were seated in the gymnasium at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex after being checked in and given a wrist band by city employees.

Officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Marshal scanned wrist bands and directed people and pets onto a Corpus Christi Independent School District bus.

If an evacuation direction is given ahead of a hurricane, residents who cannot self-evacuate can take a city bus to the gymnasium at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex where they can board buses bound for San Antonio, said Jace Johnson, the emergency management coordinator for the city.

Service animals can board buses with their owners. Pets will be taken in another vehicle behind the bus.

“We partner with shelters that are in our destination that will care for those pets while they're there,” Johnson said, “then make sure they're repatriated as they're coming back.”

Evacuees should pack like they would for an airplane trip.

Johnson encourages residents to sign up for Reverse Alert, a city- and county-run emergency notification system.

Members of the community needing medical assistance, and who cannot evacuate on their own, need to register with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: City of Corpus Christi holds hurricane evacuation exercise