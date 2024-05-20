City continues to work on upgrades at Los Altos Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is moving forward on its upgrades to Los Altos Park. Construction on phase two, which began about a month ago, will focus on a BMX pump track, a dog park, and a walking path. It’s expected to be done in just over a year.

ABQ Ride releases Recovery Network Report to reformat bus system

This phase comes after crews completed work on new softball fields last summer. “This was one of the projects during COVID where we decided instead of stopping all the construction, we did the opposite and we doubled down on all construction because it was COVID-safe and outside. and that is why we are already at phase two today,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Phase two is slated to cost $10 million. Other parts of Los Altos will remain open during construction but the I-40 pedestrian bridge will be closed.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.