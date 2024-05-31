City to consider trying again to build a section of trail at Lake Wichita

The city of Wichita Falls may try again to complete a section of the Circle Trail along the north shore of Lake Wichita.

A similar attempt in 2021 drew intense opposition from residents and businesses in the area.

On Tuesday, the City Council will consider applying for a grant from the Federal Highway Administration for mobility options powered primarily by human energy such as bicycling and walking.

The City Council meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the MPEC Exhibit Hall, which is being used while City Hall goes through a two-year renovation.

The grant application would be for just under $4.13 million. If it's successful, the city would have to pony up $1.032 million as part of the deal. The length to be completed was estimated at 3,700 feet in late 2020.

In 2021, a similar proposal brought an outpouring of protest from homeowners along the shore who complained the extension of the trail would come too close to their homes, block their views of the lake and had the potential to bring crime to their neighborhoods.

The debate became contentious at a lengthy City Council meeting in October. At one point, then-Mayor Stephen Santellana threatened to end the discussion if it didn’t tone down.

Members of the Thomas Fowler American Legion Post No. 169 also opposed the plan, claiming it would run through property veterans have historically enjoyed.

The plan’s supporters said it addressed the needs of the entire community rather than just the concerns of a few property owners.

The land where the trail would run is owned by the city.

In the end, the argument was moot because the Texas Department of Transportation turned down the city’s application.

The Circle Trail project was begun in 1988 and now covers about 23 miles with concrete trail. The city got a grant to complete a section along the Wichita River, which is scheduled to be done in 2025, leaving the Lake Wichita section as the last leg of the project.

A commentary from the city’s transportation department said the grant process for the federal dollars will be “highly competitive.” The commentary said the grant requires a minimum project size of $7.5 million, but smaller projects, such as the Wichita Falls trail, will be considered.

