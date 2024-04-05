City, community organizations plan forums to discuss search for Akron's new police chief

Several community forums are planned this month to discuss the search for Akron's new police chief.

The city Friday night announced two town halls for residents to share thoughts and ask questions from the two police chief candidates, Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser and Acting Chief/Deputy Chief Brian Harding.

Both will take place at Buchtel Community Learning Center, 1040 Copley Road: one at 10 a.m. April 20, and the other at 6 p.m. April 23.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said in a press release that candidates will also be meeting with the officers and staff of the Akron Police Department and community leaders, including Akron City Council and the Black Elected Officials of Summit County.

The city's forum announcement came shortly after the Black Elected Officials of Summit County, the Akron NAACP and the Freedom BLOC announced a separate community forum taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9, also at Buchtel CLC, to discuss the police chief selection.

Topics of that conversation will include the lack of diverse leadership inside the police department, as well as other related topics.

The BEOSC has been critical of Malik's decision to close the search to external candidates, saying that he has the authority under the city charter to hire someone from outside the city.

Malik has said the city can't hire from outside the department because of a state law prohibiting external candidates from filling vacancies above entry-level positions in city safety forces. A public official who hires in violation of the rule can be removed from office as a consequence, Malik said.

Malik also on Friday night released the Police Chief Survey Results Report, which delves into the responses received in both the community survey and the internal survey of Akron Police Department employees. View the report here and the appendix here.

