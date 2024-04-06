City commission talks pool, housing

Apr. 6—ASHLAND — A special called Ashland City Commission meeting on Friday morning included ordinances regarding budget tweaks to the Dawson Pool project and the official repeal of the city's residential housing registration.

Of matters close to the public's interest, Mayor Matt Perkins said he wished to keep the city's word on the projected opening date of Dawson Pool on Memorial Day 2024.

On Friday, commissioners approved a $110,718 increase to the previous contract for the purchase and installation of a perimeter recirculation system as part of Dawson Pool's lining project.

The original budget included nearly $150,000 to replace the city pool liner, but as the project continued, contractors discovered the liner could not be efficiently replaced due to the condition of the pool's current circulation system.

Although commissioners approved raising the budget to a grand total of $258,314, Perkins wanted to make sure the project was still on track to open May 27.

"The reason this is on the agenda today is, once this is approved, we can move forward to getting these repairs done and the goal will be to still open by Memorial Day. That's the goal right now," City Manager Mike Graese said.

"I don't know if you know this, but the public is expecting this," Perkins said.

"Just like with Easter eggs, there's expectations, so we want to make sure we stay on track," Perkins said, adding he didn't want to get a call about anymore crying children, alluding to last weekend's less than festive annual Easter egg hunt in Central Park.

"Yes, we don't want another episode of Parks and Recreation," Commissioner Marty Gute said with a laugh.

Commissioners also clarified the pool site had not suffered any damages during Tuesday's storm outbreak.

Here are some other highlights from Friday's special session:

* The city passed an ordinance for an agreement with the state's Department of Natural Resources Division of Abandoned Mine Lands to perform exploratory work within city limits that could result in any maintenance or reclamation work surrounding former mining grounds.

* In old business items, the city had a final approval to repeal an ordinance that previously required the registration of "residential housing units" within the city.

The final adoption gets rid of the hot-button rental registry topic, as Commissioner Amanda Clark previously said the enforcement of the registry was rushed.

Despite multiple appearances by members of the Kentucky Peoples Union who requested the city enforce the already in-place ordinance, local landlords offered push back, leading to Clark's proposal last month to hold the ordinance "until we have a better plan of enforcement."

Commissioner Josh Blanton, who was not present on Friday, said in a previous meeting the ordinance caused "a lot of confusion," for those in favor and opposed to a public rental registry.

Gute agreed with Blanton and Clark, previously stating the ordinance, now repealed, "needs discussion."

* On the topic of housing, commissioners approved Perkins to "execute a letter of support" for the Salvation Army to go along with the organization's proposal for funding from the Kentucky Housing Corporation for rental assistance aid to combat homelessness.

Perkins said with the closing of one nonprofit in the area, the Salvation Army had stepped up to the plate to fill in the gaps.

"Housing is important to this commission," Perkins said, expressing gratitude to the Salvation Army for "stepping up."

* Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs presented a bit of push back against an ordinance which would provide more than$15,000 for the purchase of software to be used by the city's asset manager.

Spriggs inquired how the city's asset manager could use IT software and questioned whether the city's assets had been inventoried since the new asset manager's hiring over one year ago.

Grease clarified the software would be used to assist the asset manager in data collection and that inventory collection was underway.

The proposed cloud-based software calls for the initial $15,000-plus purchase price and an annual upkeep of nearly $7,000 for the Department of Risk Management.

Although Spriggs said she "wasn't happy about stuff like this," she said the discussion was for another time and the final adoption of the ordinance was passed.

