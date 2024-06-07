City commission discuss letter of intent, choose bid to upgrade video equipment

The Abilene City Commission met for their first meeting of June last week. The commission approved a bid to upgrade the video equipment for their meetings and the Abilene Community Center and discussed a letter of intent involving the proposed sports complex. Commissioner Amy Meysenburg was not present at the meeting.

Special meeting

Before the commission voted to approve the consent agenda which had the meeting minutes of the commission’s special meeting, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, claimed the meeting was in violation of Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) and was facilitated by City Manager Ron Marsh. The special meeting, held May 22, was needed for the commission to approve additional work for the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program project.

The project is to overlay Buckeye Avenue from SW Sixth Street to the Union Pacific Railroad. The construction company discovered after milling off the top level of the road the asphalt conditions underneath were in worse condition than expected. In the meeting, the commission ended up approving a change order totaling $52,031.71.

“With the road down there, that protective layer on top was ripped off, so especially on a state highway, Highway 15, it experiences a lot of truck traffic,” said Mayor Brandon Rein in a separate interview. “Every day that is exposed and underlayment is exposed, it destroys it even more. It’s just not built to withstand that kind of traffic. That was the reason for getting it as quickly as possible because every day we waited it was just going to cause more damage and cost more to fix.”

Aaron Martin, city attorney, said the meeting did not violate KOMA. Marsh was not present for the special meeting as he was on vacation that week. Rein said Marsh alerted him of the urgency of the situation, and Marsh notified the other commissioners that Rein wanted to hold a special meeting.

“I don’t like emailing all the commissioners even if it’s just informative because I am very cautious of any potential smell of a KOMA (Kansas Open Meetings Act) violation,” Rein said.

Kollhoff stood by his statement by voting no to approve the consent agenda in the commission’s 3-1 decision.

The special meeting agenda can be found on the city of Abilene’s website.

Public comments

Jacque Berkley Webb and James Webb requested that the part of NW 14th Street currently under construction be open to local traffic and direct large vehicle traffic another route. Brad Anderson, Public Works Department director, said the road being open for certain types of traffic could cause issues.

“Ultimately, if we had a large vehicle, a semi, take that route and get up in the middle of the traffic construction area of 14th Street, then they are trapped,” Anderson said. “They got nowhere to go without sending them down a street. Because of their weight, our streets are not structured for any kind of heavy weight limits like that and will cause more damage to our internal streets.”

The road is scheduled to be closed until the end of August.

Regular meeting

The commission approved the $39,609 bid from Hopp’s Sound & Electric to upgrade the audio and visual systems in the commissioner’s meeting room and in the Abilene Community Center.

The commission then approved the bid from Boyd Excavating for tree removal in the right-of-way and obstruction area of the Abilene Municipal Airport. As part of the displaced threshold project with the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA will be paying 90% of the cost. Leann Johnson, city finance director, said the city also needs trees removed in the right-of-way that would not be funded by the FAA, so the city wants to take advantage of the situation and remove those trees at the same time. In total, the bid is for $319,138.97 with the city paying for $25,571.10 for the original removal project and $63,438 of the total being for the additional tree removal.

The commission then discussed a letter of intent with Mammoth Sports Construction for the proposed sports complex. Trevor Witt, city commissioner, said Mammoth was chosen because they had the best level of customer service and communication compared to other companies. The company wants a letter of intent so that they are solidified as the chosen company if the public approves the 0.35% sales tax that will be on the Aug. 6 election ballot. Aaron Martin edited the letter of intent to meet the city’s practices and limitations.

Mammoth built Abilene High School’s football field.

The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. June 10 in the Abilene Public Library.