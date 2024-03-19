City, commission agree to ground lease

Mar. 18—OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa and Southeast Iowa Sports Commission during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting are expected to enter into a ground lease for property in Sycamore Park for the construction of the Southeast Iowa JBS Sports Center.

The indoor sports complex, expected to be 66,000 square feet in size, had its ground-breaking ceremony Monday, and the multi-purpose facility is anticipated by be completed this coming winter.

The lease calls for the commission to pay the city $1 per year until 2123, and the commission will have the responsibility of paying taxes, utilities and any site improvements during the contract period.

The complex figures to cost about $10 million to construct, and will feature three full-sized basketball courts, four volleyball courts, turf soccer fields, softball and baseball infields and many other amenities. The complex, which will be located behind The Beach, is anticipated to drive sports tourism in the region, as well as boost sales tax and hotel/motel tax revenue.

In other business:

— The city is likely to approve a Decorah-based firm to construct the Albia/Quincy Avenue roundabout. Wicks Construction Inc. offered the lowest bid for the project at $777,949 out of 14 different bidders.

The roundabout, which will be about the size of the Albia Road/Wapello Street Extension roundabout, is scheduled to begin construction this spring. The Iowa Department of Transportation is funding $500,000 of the project through its Transportation Safety Improvement Program, while the city will be required to make up the balance of the costs.

— The city is expected to adopt three collective bargaining agreements with various departments, which include municipal employees, fire department employees and public works-affiliated employees.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Bridge View Center.

