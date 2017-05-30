City of Cleveland fires police officer who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, suspends his partner for 10 days

David: "Donald Trump LIES. He LIES all the time. He LIES effortlessly. He LIES shamelessly. He LIES garishly and promiscuously. Before, during, and after the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has LIED repeatedly. Trump is unfazed that he has no facts to back up his LIES, and he seems not to care about the fact-checks that repeatedly expose his statements to be LIES. He LIES so much that newspapers and TV networks finally felt honor-bound to stop downplaying Trump's LIES with niceties and euphemisms -- "not backed up by facts" and "not truthful" -- and simply started to call them LIES. Trump's team has generally been equally brazen in their LIES. Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway repeat and amplify Trump's LIES, and they too are apparently unconcerned that their lies are obvious even to a child. Reince Priebus bothers to repeat Trump's LIES, for example, the LIE about Trump's "electoral landslide," not caring that it was in fact the 44th largest margin of victory out of 56 presidential elections. " -- Neil H. Buchanan