City of Clearwater, Pinellas Co. holds hurricane preparedness expo for residents

CLEARWATER, Fla., (WFLA) — Hurricane season has begun, and the time to prepare is now.

The city of Clearwater, Pinellas County, and other organizations partnered together for a hurricane preparedness expo on Saturday morning.

During the event, people were able to receive sandbags, learn about their flooding zones, and make an evacuation plan for themselves and their pets.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of our city, our first responders, if people prepare early,” said Clearwater Mayor, Bruce Rector.

Sandbag after sandbag was filled and put into people’s cars as they gear up for hurricane season.

“We get a lot of concern about flooding in homes, so what folks are doing this morning, just getting your sandbags early. We’ve had flooding even with heavy rains in Clearwater and so, these sandbags even help us during those heavy storms,” Rector said.

Some residents said sandbags get harder to find the longer you wait, so they wanted to get them ahead of time.

“Free sandbags, I mean come on, that’s a great thing for us to be able to have, especially coming into the summer,” said Ken Leist, who lives in the county.

Due to recent flooding in places like Sarasota, people said they are on alert.

“The possibility of floods, look at what’s been happening in Florida. Like, we want to be here, we want to make sure we are protected and safe,” said resident, Danielle Ferreira.

The event helped pinpoint which zone people live in.

“Do I live in an evacuation zone, do I need to leave my house, do I live in a flood zone, different things like that. Things you need to know, we can also teach you where you might go,” said Public Information Officer for Clearwater, Rob Shaw.

People were able to get hurricane kits, speak to different vendors, and get help with their Barrier Island Re-entry Passes.

“If you live, or work, on Clearwater Beach, you have a right to be able to get a Barrier Island Re-Entry Pass, we like to control who can go out to the beach after one of these events,” Shaw said. “You need to register and prove that you belong out there.”

First responders said they want to educate residents to be as safe as possible.

“People need to make sure they listen to the warnings, if they need to evacuate, evacuate, look at your current hurricane guides, make sure you’re pre-registered, make sure you know where your shelters are,” said Clearwater Fire and Rescue Division Chief, Jevon Graham.

Hurricane season goes until November 30.

To learn more about your flood zone, click here.

