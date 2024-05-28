City civilian workers get 10% raise before salary ordinance change

MUNCIE, Ind. — Even though no overall contract agreement has been reached between the city administration and the union representing civilian municipal employees, Mayor Dan Ridenour ordered the city to start paying out a 10% raise to those employees beginning this month.

The raise is on par with the percentage pay increases given to city police and firefighters before the city election last year. Ridenour told The Star Press that he went ahead and gave members of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3656 the pay increase because “they deserve it.”

Negotiations for a new contract with the union started last year and have yet to reach a resolution. Ridenour, a Republican, declined to say what areas of disagreement between the union and administration have held up an agreement. Nate Burgess, president of the union local, did not return calls seeking comment.

Muncie City Council member Nora Powell brought the matter up during the May 6 council meeting by asking City Controller Craig Wright if a raise had been granted. Wright confirmed the raises started May 3.

Powell, a Democrat, told The Star Press she had heard about the raises from outside the administration and she was concerned that the mayor took the action in violation of the city salary ordinance, which sets pay for city employees during the year. The ordinance was passed in December.

“We will be doing a salary ordinance (amendment),” Wright told Powell during the public meeting.

“So, you’re outside of city ordinance right now?” Powell asked.

Wright said the ordinance would be dealt with. An amendment to the salary ordinance has now been prepared for the June 3 council meeting.

Powell said the Ridenour administration spent money without authorization from the council.

Ridenour said that Indiana statute gives the city executive authority to spend outside the salary ordinance if the ordinance is updated during the year of spending.

Powell said the employees, who work in the parks department, street department and at Prairie Creek Reservoir, deserve the raise, and she has no issue with the pay increase itself. But she objects to the mayor failing to follow what she considers proper procedure and avoid spending in violation of the city ordinance.

She said Ridenour used to be on council and is aware of how things are to be properly done.

“I have no ax to grind,” Powell said.

She has asked Council President Jerry Dishman to call a special meeting of council to deal with the spending issue. To this point, Dishman has not responded.

Ridenour said the city and the union had not yet been able to reach agreement on a contract, which includes issues beyond salary. So he said he wanted to go ahead and give them the raise now rather than wait for a contract agreement and ratification.

The 10% pay increases given to police and firefighters heading into the general election raised eyebrows last year.

"Maybe it's just a coincidence that within four weeks (of the negotiations), the mayor had been endorsed by the unions — after they were given the biggest raise ever," said Jeff Robinson, who used to be the city council president and was the Democrat candidate running against Ridenour in the November election.

Ridenour said the increases were meant to boost recruitment for both public safety departments.

Negotiations that led to the public safety raises were done outside of city ordinances that proscribe how the contract talks are to take place. Brandon Murphy, then attorney for the council, said that if no member of the council is on the negotiation team for the city, a member of the negotiating committee is to report on negotiations to the chairman of the council’s finance committee. That was not done. The chairman of the finance committee was Robinson, Ridenour’s election opponent.

At the time of the police and firefighter raises, Robinson asked the administration if there was language in the city workers' union contract that require similar raises for those employees.

"They do have clauses in there. Like I say, it's all negotiable,' Wright told council members in September.

Ridenour said the annual cost for the 10% civilian employee raises was between $200,000 and $300,000. It applies to full-time employees only and does not include elected officials.

The mayor said the city can afford the raises because he deliberately is promoting economic development without use of tax increment financing. When TIF is used on development projects, the resulting increase in property taxes goes toward economic development. By not using TIF, the resulting tax increase feeds into the city’s general fund and salaries as well as into funding for local schools.

Wright told The Star Press that contract negotiations with AFSCME 3656 are set to resume June 12.

