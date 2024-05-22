City of Cincinnati takes landlord to court in continued crackdown on neglected properties

The city of Cincinnati sued REM Capital on Tuesday, accusing it of maintaining substandard living conditions in what city leaders say is a continued crackdown on landlords who oversee properties with a high number of resident complaints.

The Florida-based company owns five apartment complexes, or roughly 850 housing units across Cincinnati in Bond Hill, Pleasant Ridge, Mount Airy and West Price Hill, according to the city.

“We have been crystal clear as an administration," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. "If you are coming into the city, buying up properties and neglecting them, you will be held accountable."

A call placed to REM Capital corporate offices after hours on Tuesday was not immediately returned.

This is at least the fifth landlord the city has sued over the last two years. Litigation has also been brought against Vinebrook Homes, Wallick Properties, Avi Ohad/H&E Enterprises and Williamsburg Apartments.

Heirlooms Apartments of Cincinnati in Bond Hill, in particular, is the source of pervasive complaints from residents for "rat and cockroach infestations, raw sewage leaks, and lack of hot water and heat," according to a press release issued by the city.

The city’s lawsuit aims to ensure that Cincinnati residents can live in safe, healthy and dignified living conditions, according to City Manager Sheryl Long. The lawsuit filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court requests that the court issue orders for REM to maintain its properties and appoint a receiver to improve conditions at Heirlooms.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: City of Cincinnati sues REM Capital over neglected properties