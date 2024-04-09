City centre road shut over roof safety fears

North Street in Brighton is closed over fears the Boots building roof is unsafe [BBC]

A road in Brighton is closed over concerns the roof of a building has become unsafe.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was called at 10:51 BST to reports of metal hanging from the top of Boots in North Street.

Fire crews said they “made safe the loose structures” on the first and second floors, but were waiting for a building surveyor to arrive so they could access the roof.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “Traffic is currently being diverted away from North Street and we urge you to take alternate routes at this time.”

