City to celebrate Flag Day recognition with ceremony

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be hosting his first Flag Day recognition ceremony on Thursday, June 13.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. at the flagpole outside of the City Administration building located at 30 S. Nevada Ave.

Mayor Mobolade and City Council President Randy Helms will present three local veterans each with a flag that has flown over a City of Colorado Springs building. Veterans Edwin Beck (World War 2, Korean War), Walter Knight (World War 2), and Melvin Postlewait (Korean War) will receive a flag.

The intent is to make it an annual tradition to honor the United States flag, a symbol of freedom, and recognize outstanding local individuals of character who embody what the flag stands for.

The official Flag Day occurs each year on June 14, the anniversary of the flag’s official adoption.

