City to celebrate Downtown Lenoir's Main Street champions

May 15—The Downtown Lenoir Development Alliance is hosting the annual "I Heart Main Street Awards Dinner" at the end of May to honor Downtown Lenoir's recent Main Street Champions. Tickets are on sale now, according to a press release from the city.

Rebecca and Daniel Phillips, owners of MoonJoy Meadery, were named the 2023 Main Street Champions.

In addition to the Phillips, the Downtown Lenoir Development Alliance also plans to honor previous champions including:

—Jesse Plaster, 2020

—Steven and Jamie Stewart, 2021

—Katie Brummett, Taylor Brummett, Jamie Brubaker, and Tommy Brubaker, 2022

The Phillips opened MoonJoy Meadery in Downtown Lenoir in October 2020. They brew small-batch mead with 100% North Carolina honey and local spring water. During the past 3+ years, they have created many award-winning recipes and their shop has become a hot spot in Downtown Lenoir.

As their business has grown, so has their involvement in Downtown Lenoir. Rebecca and Daniel organized and hosted Love the Spring in Lenoir festival in March 2022. The festival was a celebration of mead, craft beer, and local artisans. They are active contributors to all downtown events, and they serve on the Downtown Lenoir Development Alliance (DLDA) board. Last year, they had a chance to buy a building in Downtown, and they moved from their original location on Church Street to 902 West Ave NW.

The "I Heart Main Street Awards Dinner" will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in The Harper Room, located at 1018 Harper Ave. Tickets are $45 per person and are available online at https://www.eventeny.com/events/iheartmainstreetdinner-10716/.

Dinner will be catered and a cash bar will be available. Andrew Massey and Sycamore Bones will provide live music for the night.

Bring your enthusiasm, and get ready for a night to remember at this year's "I Heart Main Street Awards Dinner." It's not just an event; it's a tribute to the heartbeat of our community.