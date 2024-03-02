City of Canyon, Amarillo departments among this week's meetings

Monday

Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board

8:30 a.m.: Council Conference Room, City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan

Annual Financial Report; discuss and consider the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) World Championship October 2024 event request; discuss and consider the United States Team Penning Association (USTPA) Finals October 2024 event request; receive an update on the status of the approved fiscal year 2023- 2024 projects at the Amarillo Civic Center and consider an amendment to the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget; review the District’s quarterly financials; discuss and consider payments and events at the Amarillo National Center; receive an update on the status of the approved fiscal year 2023-2024 projects at the Tri-State Fairgrounds; executive session - business prospect - Event W (Civic Center and Tri-State Fairgrounds).

Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board

1:30 p.m.: 3rd Floor, Room 306, City Hall Building, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Introduction of Kimley-Horn Staff, City Staff and Greenways PID Advisory Board Members; discuss Kimley-Horn's assessment of Greenways Scott Park.

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan, St.

Consideration of Tascocita Unit No. 6, replat of the remaining portion of Lot 1, Block 4, Tascocita Unit No. 2, and a unplatted tract of land, in Section 46, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Loop 335 & Tascosa Road, applicant: Centerline Engineering & Consulting, LLC for Long Range, LLC; Hollywood Park Unit No. 3, replat of a portion of Tracts 8, 9, & 12, C.R. Austin’s Subdivision, in Section 4, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Carmel Avenue & Lamount Drive, applicants: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for B&M Equities, LLC and Barry Christy; Homestead Unit No. 2, unplatted tract of land, in Section 61, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: SW 34th Avenue & Soncy Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Betenbough Homes, LLC; Homestead Unit No. 6, unplatted tract of land, in Section 61, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: SW 34th Avenue & Soncy Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Betenbough Homes, LLC; rezoning of a 11.19-acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 191, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways, to change from Agricultural District to Moderate Density District, vicinity: Hastings Avenue & Broadway Drive, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for FAEC Holdings 396537 LLC; rezoning of a 3.07-acre tract of land being a portion of Lot 6, Block 1, Ridgeview Medical Center Unit No. 23, unplatted tract of land, all in Section 43, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Potter County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways, to change from Agricultural District and General Retail District to Office District 2, vicinity: Outlook Drive and Coulter Street, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Medical Development III LTD; vacation of the south 532 feet of the 20 foot wide public alley in Block 192 of Glidden and Sanborn Addition in Section 169, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, vicinity: East Amarillo Boulevard and North Taylor Street, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Joel Favela Jr.; consideration of Storybook Estates Unit No. 1, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land in Section 118, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Eastern Street & Hollywood Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors Inc. for Storybook ENT, LLC.

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers of City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Consider Ordinance No. 1201, Amendment to the Subdivision Regulations; consider bids received for Sealcoating – 2024 Project; consider request from the Police Department for the expenditure of CCP Chapter 59 Seized Funds for the purchase of emergency response team training and travel; purchase of a Motor Grader for the Street Department from Warren Cat; purchase of Golf Course Utility Vehicles from James Bros. Implement Company, Inc.; resolution No. 05-2024 for an Interlocal Agreement Between the City of Canyon and the Region 16 Service Center, which serves as the sponsor of TexBuy, a cooperative purchasing program for Goods and Services designating the City of Canyon’s Chief Executive Officer or the Chief Executive Officer’s Designee, as official representative of the City of Canyon relating to the program; executive session - board appointment and deliberations on economic development and real property; consider and take action on items discussed in executive session.

Wednesday

Civil Service Commission

1 p.m.: City Council Chambers (Third Floor), City Hall, 601 S Buchanan

Review and consider list of new employees, step increases, transfers, promotions, demotions, bypasses, temporary assignments, and disciplinary actions; consider Police Corporal examination questions appeal and approve any revision to the initial eligibility register; approve the eligibility register for the Police Corporal promotional examination given on Feb. 8; approve the eligibility register for the Police Recruit written examination given on Feb. 24.

Colonies Public Improvement District Advisory Board

3 p.m.: Room 306, City Hall Building, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider current financial statements; discuss and consider adding a PID Common Area between Soncy Road and Wesley Road.

Animal Management & Welfare Advisory Board

5 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan

Discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: AMW Activity Report, Department Staffing, Field Services Update, Positive Outcomes Departmental Update, Community Outreach Update, Texas Tech SVM Partnership Update, and overview of animal control ordinances enacted by other municipalities.

Thursday

Point West Public Improvement District Advisory Board

2 p.m.: Room 305, 3rd Floor, City Hall Bldg., 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider estimates for the replacement of planting beds, landscape maintenance estimates, ongoing PID operations and maintenance.

Condemnation Appeals Commission

3 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Resolution - calling a public rearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a public nuisance at the locations stated: sets the date and time for a public hearing on April 4, at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 909 S Cleveland St., 702 N Jefferson St., 82 N Kentucky St., and 2810 S Wilson St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 500 W Amarillo Blvd., 4425 Buck St., 1902 Crockett St., 3602 S Hayden St., and 603 N Jefferson St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; resolution – sets the date and time for a public hearing on April 18 at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 4319 SE 15th Ave., 1011 SW 48th Ave., 6007 Ethan Ln., 109 S Florida St., 4617 S Hughes St. and 2306 Spruce St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; consider ordering the removal of solid waste accumulation located at 3802 SE 11th Ave.; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures located at 1602 NW 14th Ave.; consider ordering the removal of solid waste accumulation located at 2611 NW 14th Ave.; consider ordering the removal of a substandard structure and solid waste accumulation located at 323 N Lamar St.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for March 4, 2024