City of Canyon, Amarillo commission to meet this week

Monday

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Consider and take appropriate action on the following: second and final reading of Resolution No. 09-2024, approving Project Funding Agreement between G&P Kahlich Industries, LLC DBA Tireworks Tire Pros and Canyon Economic Development Corporation relating to direct financial assistance and job incentives for new business in Canyon; Resolution No. 10-2024, approving Project Funding Agreement Between Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Canyon Economic Development Corporation relating to direct financial assistance for fireworks display for Annual Independence Day Celebration in Canyon; Resolution No. 11-2024, exercising the second of three, one-year extension terms of the Current Depository Services Contract Agreement between the City of Canyon and Happy State Bank; presentation and discussion of donor support options for the Canyon Housing Rehabilitation Program; Canyon Police Department 2023 Annual Report and 2023 Racial Profiling Report; Resolution No. 12-2024, prescribing limitations on parking or standing motor vehicles or trailers during parade to be held July 4; Resolution No. 13-2024, granting exclusive management rights to the Canyon Chamber of Commerce over the Downtown Square, Paul Lindsey Park and public areas in and around these areas during the Annual Fourth of July Celebration to be held July 4; Ordinance No. 1205, providing for limited operation of golf carts within the city limits, providing for severability, a penalty for violation and an effective date; executive session.

Amarillo City Council - notice of possible quorum

6 p.m.: Fairly Club Level - Hodgetown, 715 S. Buchanan

A possible quorum of the Amarillo City Council may assemble for a meet and greet, with the two candidates that City Council has selected as finalists for the City Manager position.

Wednesday

Amarillo City Council - Special Meeting

12 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Executive session: Discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee: City manager search. Discussion items: The hiring of a candidate to fill the vacant City Manager position. The City Council may discuss various steps in this process including candidate meet and greet and related citizen feedback, and information about the next steps City Council will take in their process to hire a candidate for City Manager.

Thursday

Condemnation Appeals Commission

3 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Resolution – Calling a public hearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a public nuisance at the locations stated: Sets the date and time for a public hearing on Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 5015 Brown Ave., 209 N Florida St., 700 S Forest St., 2024 Hawk Ln., 401 S Rusk St., and 3212 SW 3rd Ave. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; sets the date and time for a public hearing on Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 2606 NW 5th Ave., 4610 Bowie St., 2001 S Cleveland St., 416 Maple St., 4820 River Rd., and 1708 N Washington St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance,and whether to order the removal of such; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures at 4319 SE 15th Ave.; solid waste accumulation at 109 S Florida St.; solid waste accumulation at 4617 S Hughes St.; solid waste accumulation at 2306 Spruce St.; substandard structures at 6007 Ethan Ln.; solid waste accumulation at 2611 NW 14th Ave.; solid waste accumulation at 4702 Eagle Ln.; substandard structures and solid waste accumulation at 508 N Van Buren St.; solid waste accumulation at 1919 S Harrison St.; substandard structure at 702 S Prospect; and substandard structure located at 3221 S Western.

Friday

Amarillo City Council - notice of possible quorum

12 p.m.: City Hall - Room 105, 601 S. Buchanan

A possible quorum of the Amarillo City Council may assemble for a Collaborative Crime Prevention Luncheon.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of June 3, 2024