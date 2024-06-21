City of Canton wants to buy this closed restaurant as part of future Civic Center plans

The city of Canton wants to buy the former Arby’s restaurant on Market Avenue N next to the Canton Memorial Civic Center as it looks to possibly expand the civic center in the future.

CANTON − The city of Canton wants to buy the former Arby’s restaurant next to the Canton Memorial Civic Center as it looks to possibly expand the civic center in the future.

Mayor William V. Sherer II is asking Canton City Council to authorize him and the city service director to negotiate the purchase of the former Arby’s property at 1125 Market Avenue N. He said the city has signed a letter of intent to purchase the property for $600,000, pending council’s approval.

The purchase amount mirrors the county auditor’s current appraised value for the 0.55-acre property and building, which has sat vacant since the Arby’s left in August 2022. Scott Holding Co. of Indiana has owned the property since 2018, county property records show.

“With the Arby’s still vacant, we’ll never get it at a cheaper price,” Sherer said.

Council is expected to consider, and possibly vote, on the mayor’s request during its July 1 meeting.

Why does Canton want to buy the former Arby’s?

Sherer said the purchase is needed for the city’s future plans to renovate and expand the bathrooms at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

A facility condition and needs assessment of the civic center by Sol/Harris Day Architecture provides an extensive list of improvements, worth more than $40 million, that could be done at the civic center if money is available.

Council in November approved spending $2.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to make only the necessary repairs to keep the 73-year-old sports and entertainment facility fully functioning. The project, which is expected to be completed next year, will upgrade the civic center’s sound, lighting, plumbing, heating and air conditioning system and power systems.

Sherer believes upgrading the seating and the bathrooms to make them handicap-accessible should be the next phase of improvements.

The needs assessment recommends doubling the size of the northside restrooms by expanding them into the parking lot. Sherer said acquiring the former Arby’s property would help the city maintain access into the parking lot north of the civic center. He said the city also is talking with ArtsinStark, which owns the parking areas around the civic center.

The funds to purchase the former Arby’s property would be taken from the Issue 13 comprehensive plan fund, whose revenues come from the 0.5-percent income tax increase that city voters approved in 2018.

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

The city of Canton wants to buy the former Arby’s restaurant on Market Avenue N next to the Canton Memorial Civic Center as it looks to possibly expand the civic center in the future.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton wants to buy old Arby's for future Memorial Civic Center plans