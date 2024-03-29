A new city campaign addresses mental health through community connection
The City of Colorado Springs is launching a new campaign to address mental health through community connection.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on seven charges of wire fraud and money-laundering. The scam he pulled was fairly simple: He and his partners created an exchange, FTX, that took customer deposits to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies. According to the government's case, which it won, Alameda used that money for various things it shouldn't have, like investing in other crypto startups, buying some very nice real estate, supporting political campaigns and — most important for purposes of the scam — propping up FTX's proprietary crypto token, FTT.
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
Apple will finally launch new iPads in early May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Expected are a new iPad Pro with an OLED display and a faster iPad Air, including a 12.9-inch model for the first time in that lineup.
The platform, formerly Twitter, is working on an addition to its Communities feature that would let X users create groups for X-rated material, according to app researchers. Researcher Daniel Buchuk of Watchful, which analyzes app development and performance, found the feature through reverse engineering the app. An independent researcher, Nima Owji, also spotted the feature in development last month.
YouTube is launching a version of Shorts that's only for members, allowing creators to share short-form videos exclusively with their paying viewers. The new feature gives paying subscribers access to additional content, on top of their current membership perks, which include things like custom emojis, badges, livestreams and more. Members Only Shorts on YouTube could entice viewers to sign up for a paid membership.
As the election cycle heats up, Instagram and Threads will be cooling down the amount of political content entering many users' feeds. If you're already wondering how to get that kind of content back into your feed, you can follow our guide on changing Instagram's political settings here. Meta has made an effort to decrease the reach of news and political content across its platforms, especially in regards to content that is algorithmically recommended versus being surfaced from a direct connection to an individual or account.
McCarthy's draft stock is soaring the past couple weeks, with betting odds following suit and his former coach heaping praise. Do NFL evaluators and front office members think it's real, or the latest in a long line of smokescreens?
AI has been used in banking and finance for years. Here’s how you can leverage AI to improve your own financial situation.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
The MLB is releasing its Home Run Derby VR on the Meta Quest Store with 30 ballparks available to explore.
A new report claims Meta and Google have banned educational reproductive health ads, allowed misinformation to fester and hosted conspiracies.
The Lakers are currently in a Western Conference play-in spot with nine games to play.
The White House has issued a new policy to regulate federal agencies use of AI. The systems that they use must not "endanger the rights and safety of the American people," Vice President Kamala Harris said.
The Affordable Care Act was once a major political liability for Democrats, but today President Biden is campaigning on a promise to protect it.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
LinkedIn is testing a new TikTok-like short-form video feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. With this new test, LinkedIn joins numerous other popular apps that have launched their own short-form video feeds following TikTok's rise in popularity, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix. The feed was first spotted by Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency called McKinney.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
Zutobi, a driver-education resources website, did some calling around to determine the cities where parking your car downtown is cheap, and where it definitely is not.
Marvel Rivals is a new Overwatch-like team shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase. The multiplayer title will let people play as characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man.