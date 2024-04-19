City of Bucyrus offering resources for tornado cleanup efforts

Resources are available to aid with cleanup following the EF1 tornado that tore through Bucyrus Wednesday.

Resources include:

The City of Bucyrus Compost Site, 1500 W. Southern Ave., will be open to city residents only throughout the weekend, operating 24/7.

Cleanup crews will begin picking up fallen trees and limbs starting Monday. Residents are encouraged to place trees and limbs in tree lawns.

Bottled water will be distributed to residents affected by the tornado. Call 419-562-6767, Ext. 221, with name and address, and a member of the team will deliver a case of water. The water was donated by UTLX (Union Tank Car) out of Marion.

The City of Bucyrus is offering resources in the cleanup effort following Wednesday's tornado damage.

Mayor Bruce Truka expressed gratitude to city employees, including those in the police and fire departments, service, water distribution and wastewater treatment plant, for their swift response and dedication to cleaning up after the storm. He commended the citizens for their willingness to join in the cleanup efforts.

The mayor extended gratitude to AEP for its efforts to swiftly and safely restore power to residents Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Storm damage cleanup efforts continue in Bucyrus following tornado