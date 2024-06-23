City of Brownwood wins 2 awards of excellence at TAMIO conference

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Brownwood Communications Department received two Awards of Excellence at the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) conference held on June 6 in San Antonio.

The City of Brownwood competed against larger cities and won two prestigious awards. The TAMIO awards celebrate outstanding communication by Texas communities in many categories, including websites, social media, video production, and publications. Judging is carried out by non-TAMIO members with expertise in communications and municipal government.

Brownwood received the Award of Excellence for Best Social Media Post, competing against the City of Bedford and the City of McAllen. The award was given for the video that showcased the atmosphere of Brownwood with the tagline ‘Feels Like Home.’ The City of Brownwood shared that they aimed to instill a sense of pride in the residents when they watched the video.

Courtesy of the City of Brownwood

The city also received the Award of Excellence for the Best Report, competing against the City of Lewisville and the City of Prosper.

The City of Brownwood received an award for the Brownwood Municipal Development District’s Annual Report. The purpose of this report is to outline the positive economic developments in Brownwood throughout the year. It includes statistics on employment, tax revenue, new business activity, real estate, community partnerships, sports tourism, and more.

TAMIO is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League, which represents 98% of Texas’ urban population through more than 1,150 member cities. The league aims to empower Texas cities to better serve their citizens and assist city leaders in addressing the evolving challenges of governance.

