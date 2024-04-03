City of Benton sees progress in Buc-ee’s Travel Center coming to Arkansas

BENTON, Ark. – Arkansas is one step closer to securing its first Buc-ee’s Travel Center.

During a Tuesday night meeting, the Benton Planning Commission approved several requests for the popular gas station.

Signs point to Buc-ee’s Travel Center coming to Arkansas

Representatives with Buc-ee’s joined Benton city officials to ask for approvals for a store sign, which was tabled until a height estimate was determined.

The commission approved landscaping plans, including planting trees in certain areas and building medians and buffers outside of the store.

Though an exact address has not been released, the commission approved that the store will be located off Exit 114 off Interstate 30 in Benton.

Excitement builds with a possibility of a Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Arkansas

Talk of a possible Buc-ee’s coming to Arkansas began last summer after reports said a group made a bid on a 29-acre area in the area.

Officials have not released details on when construction is expected to begin.

