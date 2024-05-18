City Bank and the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin host Miss Texas 2024

May 17—City Bank and the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin have announced that Ellie Breaux, Miss Texas 2024, will be touring the Permian Basin to emphasize the critical importance of literacy and education. This tour will include visits to various schools and community organizations, with a key event at 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Woodson Boys & Girls Club at 1037 E. Murphy St.

Breaux, a passionate advocate for education, will be meeting with students, educators, and community leaders to highlight the transformative power of literacy. Her visit aims to inspire and encourage young learners to prioritize their education for their future success.

"We are thrilled to have Miss Texas 2024 join us in promoting the importance of literacy," John Trischitti, III, Executive Director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin, said in a news release. "Her dedication to education aligns perfectly with our mission, and we believe her presence will make a significant impact on our community."