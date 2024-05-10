City of Baker students can get free breakfast, lunch meals this summer

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Free meals will be available for students in the City of Baker School System this summer.

The school system said anyone 18 years old and younger can get a free school meal in the cafeterias of Baker High School and Baker Heights Elementary School.

Breakfast will be served from 7-8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school from June 3 to July 11.

At the elementary school, breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 5 to July 11.

Baker High School is located at 5903 Groom Road.

Baker Heights Elementary School is located at 3750 Harding St.

