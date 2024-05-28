City awards 3 contracts for paving work

May 28—ANDERSON — Repaving work on three projects in Anderson is expected to start within 60 days and be completed by the end of the year.

The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday awarded contracts for contract paving, Community Crossing grant paving and the paving of the golf cart paths at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course.

Engineer Matt House estimated the cost of the contract paving work at $1,013,000.

E&B Paving of Anderson submitted the lowest bid of $959,485 and was awarded the contract, with bids of $995,264 from Howard Companies and $1,098,0739 from DC Construction. House estimated the Community Crossings work at $3.3 million.

The Howard Companies submitted the lowest bid of $2,975,104 and received the contract, with DC Construction bidding $3,239,470; Midwest Paving bid of $3,566,946 and E&B Paving at $3,868,433.

The city was awarded $1.5 million by the Indiana Department of Transportation for the Community Crossings project.

DC Construction submitted the low bid of $402,378 for the Grandview work with EA Asphalt bidding $520,688.

House estimated the work at $635,000.

In other business, the board approved a $90,000 reduction in the cost of relocating water lines in Edgewater and Athletic parks.

Culy Contracting LLC was awarded a contract in the amount of $2,164,487.

The city received $1.5 million in state READI grant funds for the project.

Ryan Paschal with the Anderson Water Pollution Control Department said the reduction was a result of a change in the backfill for the new water pipes.

There are three water lines that run through Edgewater Park and one through Athletic Park. The notice to proceed indicates the Edgewater Park work has a substantial completion date of Oct. 10, 2024.

The Athletic Park work has a completion date of March 29, 2025.

Paschal said the work includes the changing of the elevation for a new interceptor sewer that will run along the White River to Scatterfield Road. The work is all part of planned improvements to Athletic Park.

The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is working with HWC Engineering on the preliminary design for the project to include construction and financing.

The preliminary design includes an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, an aquatic center, rock climbing, performance stage and great lawn, and connections to existing trails.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.