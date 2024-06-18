City of Astoria among those facing $10M in lawsuit over Buoy Brewery collapse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Astoria is one of several defendants being sued for nearly $10 million over the collapse of the Buoy Brewery two years ago.

The building on the Astoria waterfront was destroyed on June 14, 2022, but the lawsuit — filed by the brewery’s former insurance company — claims the city and other defendants failed to require necessary structural analysis for construction work.

According to the complaint document, the wharf had been in decay for nearly a century, and the defendants were negligent in its upkeep.

The building was originally built in 1924 to replace a feed and grain warehouse that burned down in 1922. The brewery inside became a tourist attraction for the Oregon Coast.

“Its presence on the Astoria waterfront was a beacon for tourist income and patronage,” the lawsuit said. “In 2014, Oregon State Senator Betsy Johnson even performed the ribbon cutting at the Brewery grand opening.”

However, the suit alleges the structural integrity had been questionable — even then.

The defendants include Rickenbach Construction, Inc.; Stricker Engineering, LLC; the City of

Astoria; Columbia Dockworks, Inc.; and DOES 1 to 10.

“During the eight years prior to the collapse, defendants…recognized the imminent

danger that brewery patrons and the building itself faced,” according to the suit. “Nonetheless, defendants allowed the brewery to deteriorate while failing to warn the brewery owner, customers, and visitors of the consequences of their continued substandard work.”

The Buoy Beer Company building in Astoria partially collapsed into the river, June 14, 2022. (Courtesy: Kevin Sealy)

The brewery now sits crumpled on the edge of the boardwalk with the area closed off to the public. Since 2022, a reverberating economic and cultural impact has stemmed from its closure.

“…The defendants exhibited willful ignorance, recklessness, and negligence related to the structural conditions and construction work at the Brewery, but nonetheless continued to perform substandard work on a building they knew to be in peril, or knew had not been adequately assessed for perils – likely to increase profitability, their own corporate recognition, and tourist income,” according to the complain document.

City leaders told KOIN 6 News their insurance company has hired a lawyer to handle the case, but otherwise said they had no comment.

The other defendants have yet to respond to KOIN 6 News’ inquiries.

