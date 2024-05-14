City approves funds for more than 100 affordable housing units in South Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento City Council approved $2.5 million from state-provided funds to be used in the building of 113 affordable apartments in South Sacramento.

According to the city, the apartments would be built “on the site of the former San Juan Motel on Stockton Boulevard.“

“The San Juan Apartments and other housing coming to Stockton Boulevard will help revitalize this important commercial corridor in our city while also providing desperately needed affordable housing,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The money comes from California’s Prohousing Initiative Pilot.

The city says the developer, Mutual Housing, will also receive a $22.67 million loan from the city for the project.

Mutual Housing already owns 21 other housing properties in the Sacramento area.

According to the city, Mutual Housing intends to begin work this summer and open in early 2026.

The complex is targeted towards “low-income renters earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.”

The city said the project is one of eight housing properties planned along Stockton Boulevard south of the UC Davis Health campus.

